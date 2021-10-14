Stone crab season gets underway tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It is that time of year again, fishermen prepare to head out to check the first stone crab traps of the season tomorrow. The season officially kicks of on October 15th and run through May 1st. The iconic crab is a local favorite on the menu but is often hard to come around.

Stone crab fishermen have been preparing for the season as they set traps and get gear and bait together. The regulations allow for the fishermen to set their traps 10 days prior, October 5th this year, to the official start to the season. Guidelines set by the Florida Fish and Wildlife require that the traps be set to specified standards. One of those standards that is not being implemented this year but will be for to 2023/2024 season is the requirement for a 2 3/16 inch escape ring on the trap.

Image by the Florida Fish and Wildlife on requirements for stone crab traps including new requirements by 2023/2024 (WWSB)

As the crab traps are pulled, crabs that have claws of at least 2 7/8 inch are able to be harvested. Although both claws can be harvested, many fishermen opt for the harvest of only one as it gives the crab a better way to defend itself once it is released back to the water. This ultimately allows the crab to fight for food which provides the energy for the carb to regrow its claw.

As crab fishermen head out this season there is concern that red tide could impact this years harvest. it has been found through studies at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium that red tide does have a deathly impact on stone crab larvae. High levels can kill crabs by 93-100% between 48 and 96 hours.

For crab fishermen like Nathan Meschell, the concern is high as it is part of his livelihood. “With red tide lingering around, and it seems to be spotty, I don’t have high hopes but you know, buy you do want to be hopeful because that’s your livelihood and you know that’s how you make money to survive and support the family. It’s still exciting, we will wait to see what’s gonna happen tomorrow,” Meschell explained.

Meschell goes on to explain “that people in general just need to be mindful of our impacts on the water, you know, talking about the red tie, or pollution. We need to be taking care of our waters because people do live off these waters and harvest food that goes to these tables that everybody likes to eat at.

