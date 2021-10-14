Roundabout at dangerous intersection in East Bradenton almost finished

EAST BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A roundabout is nearly finished at a very dangerous intersection. It’s in front of the Greyhawk Landing development on State Road 64 and Pope Road in East Bradenton. Three years ago, a car crash claimed the lives of two teenagers at this intersection.

“Every day we miss him, everyday we think about him,” said Dan Powers, the father of one of the crash victims.

Powers is talking about his son Matthew. The 15-year-old and his 17-year-old friend, Chase Coyner, were both killed in a car crash. A roundabout is set to fully open in weeks at the intersection where it happened.

“This intersection, some of the thought processes and traffic safety in the county in the wake of this, they’ve become more proactive instead of reactive on some of the traffic safety improvements,” said Powers.

There have been numerous crashes at this intersection over the years. Residents say this roundabout and other traffic safety measures will make it much safer for motorists and pedestrians.

“It’s been long overdue to have some kind of traffic control device or mechanism here at this intersection,” said Jim Hengel, CDD Chairman for Greyhawk Landing. “It’s been dangerous for years.”

Right now the roundabout is partially operational. State and county officials say it will be fully operational in a couple of weeks. Powers is grateful for Manatee County to help make this project happen sooner.

“The county accelerated the construction of this project, it wasn’t supposed to be done for another two years,” said Powers. “The county loaned money to the state to accelerate the project to deal with the traffic safety issue here.”

This roundabout will be named after Matthew Powers and Chase Coyner.

“We know that we gave him the best life we could and he did good while he was alive,” said Powers. “His passing is helping to do things and helping to save people’s lives in the long run.”

Powers says a special ceremony will take place here in a few weeks to officially open this roundabout and officially name this roundabout after Matthew and Chase.

