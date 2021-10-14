Multiple prescribed burns happening through December in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting multiple prescribed burns in the coming months.

The burns are scheduled beginning October through December at Myakka River - Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and Myakka River - Schewe Tract in Sarasota County. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, as many Floridians witnessed during the state’s wildfire emergency in 2017.

Myakka River - Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and Myakka River - Schewe Tract are located west of North Port, east of the Myakka River, and north and south of Interstate 75. Approximately 400 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.

Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:

Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.

Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.

Maintaining access for public recreation.

The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.

