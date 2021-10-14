Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Models in agreement on cooler and drier air for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to bring mostly sunny skies and dry afternoons. Low-level moisture will be high enough to bump our “feels like” to the mid-90s in many locations. Near-record temperatures are possible again today across locations in west-central Florida.

There is little chance for showers as air aloft remains dry and high pressure remains the dominant weather feature.

As we move into the weekend a cold front will approach. This is a front that has had a history of violent weather and frigid air, however, it will be modified quite a bit before it reaches us Saturday night.

It will pass through without much more than an overnight shower and certainly no risk of severe weather. On Sunday the drier, low humidity air moves in and some slightly cooler afternoon temperatures will follow. Sunday looks to be a beautiful day, with sunny skies, a high of 85, and lower humidity. The dry air will allow the air to cool for Monday morning. Temperatures in the mid-60s closer to the coast and lower 60s in well inland locations will be some of the coldest air in many months.

