Make-a-Wish gives Sarasota girl her new best friend

6-year-old Ava got a brand new puppy
6-year-old Ava got a brand new puppy(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 6-year-old Ava Melberth knew exactly what she wanted from Make-a-Wish Southern Florida.

A puppy.

The six-year-old Sarasota resident has been battling brain cancer and recently conquered two surgeries, six weeks of radiation, and seven months of chemotherapy. During the tough times, Ava has kept a positive attitude and lived life to the fullest, never losing sight of the desire to have a puppy of her own.

So Make-a-Wish introduced Ava to Kiki. They also threw a celebration with ice cream and balloons!

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically-eligible child in its territory and understands wishes aren’t just nice, they’re necessary for kids and families at difficult times in their lives.

