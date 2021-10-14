Advertise With Us
K-9 units sent to help search at Carlton Reserve

Carlton Reserve
(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Pasco County Sheriff’s office sent K-9 units to assist the FBI and North Port Police in the search for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie is the only person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. The pair had been on a cross-country road trip during which time Gabby went missing. Her remains were found last month and the coroner said that Petito had been strangled.

He is also wanted on a federal warrant for bank fraud. Laundrie’s parents say he disappeared after going on a hike in the reserve.

Search efforts have waned in recent days. Thursday, Pasco County Sheriff’s officials confirmed that they had sent a K-9 trainer and a K-9 Human Remains Detector.

