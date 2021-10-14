First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes portion of Cortez Road

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A natural gas leak has closed a major portion of Cortez Road in Bradenton Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a construction crew broke a gas line near the intersection of Cortez and 44th Avenue West. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says both east and westbound lanes of Cortez Road West are closed from First Street to Ninth Street West.

Evacuations are reportedly taking place of a nearby mobile home park as workers repair the broken line.

