Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FDOT to hold virtual meeting on I-75/US 301 interchange today

Image of the I-75/US 301interchange currently.
Image of the I-75/US 301interchange currently.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a virtual pre-construction informational question and answer session regarding the I-75/US 301 interchange project.

The virtual Q&A will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. You can watch the session online here.

The improvements will widen the I-75 facility and reconfigure the I-75/US 301 interchange from a partial cloverleaf interchange to a tight diamond configuration.

New bridges will be constructed over the Manatee River for a northbound exit ramp and a southbound entrance ramp. They will be compatible with the ultimate section for future mainline traffic. The widening and reconstruction of I-75 will provide for an eight-lane divided roadway with 12-foot inside and outside shoulders (10-foot paved) and a median that varies from 64 feet to 161 feet.

Proposed interchange project.
Proposed interchange project.(FDOT)

The construction cost is estimated at $145 million and completion is expected in late 2024.

Here are some bullet points about the project:

SR 70 Interchange

• I-75 Southbound Exit Ramp

– Add one additional lane to exit ramp.

– Add one additional right-turn lane from I-75 southbound to SR 70 westbound. US 301 Interchange

• I-75 Northbound Exit Ramp

– Add one additional lane to exit ramp.

– Add one additional left-turn lane from I-75 northbound to US 301 eastbound.

– Extend dual left- and right-turn storage lanes at the intersection.

• I-75 Southbound Entrance Ramp

– Add one additional left-turn lane on US 301 at southbound entrance ramp with receiving lane.

• US 301 at 60th Avenue

– Add one additional westbound through lane.

• US 301 at 51st Avenue – Add one additional westbound through lane.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog the Bounty Hunter was captured at the Laundrie's family house, Saturday.
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman renews call for Laundrie to surrender
Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Manatee County Tuesday.
1 arrested in fatal Bradenton shooting
The USCG Cutter Diamondback is involved in a search for a missing fisherman.
Fisherman’s body found in Gulf off Venice coast
A memorial bench with blue butterflies will be placed outside City Hall in North Port.
City of North Port reveals design for Gabby Petito memorial bench
Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Manatee County Tuesday.
Man shot to death in Bradenton, authorities say

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 13
Florida woman charged with leaving little girl at hospital
Dreamers Academy in Sarasota teaches students in English and Spanish.
First dual-language school in Sarasota teaches students both English and Spanish
John Scalzi's Thursday morning forecast.
Models in agreement on cooler and drier air for the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday October 14
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday October 14