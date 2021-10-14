FDOT to hold virtual meeting on I-75/US 301 interchange today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a virtual pre-construction informational question and answer session regarding the I-75/US 301 interchange project.

The virtual Q&A will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14. You can watch the session online here.

The improvements will widen the I-75 facility and reconfigure the I-75/US 301 interchange from a partial cloverleaf interchange to a tight diamond configuration.

New bridges will be constructed over the Manatee River for a northbound exit ramp and a southbound entrance ramp. They will be compatible with the ultimate section for future mainline traffic. The widening and reconstruction of I-75 will provide for an eight-lane divided roadway with 12-foot inside and outside shoulders (10-foot paved) and a median that varies from 64 feet to 161 feet.

Proposed interchange project. (FDOT)

The construction cost is estimated at $145 million and completion is expected in late 2024.

Here are some bullet points about the project:

SR 70 Interchange

• I-75 Southbound Exit Ramp

– Add one additional lane to exit ramp.

– Add one additional right-turn lane from I-75 southbound to SR 70 westbound. US 301 Interchange

• I-75 Northbound Exit Ramp

– Add one additional lane to exit ramp.

– Add one additional left-turn lane from I-75 northbound to US 301 eastbound.

– Extend dual left- and right-turn storage lanes at the intersection.

• I-75 Southbound Entrance Ramp

– Add one additional left-turn lane on US 301 at southbound entrance ramp with receiving lane.

• US 301 at 60th Avenue

– Add one additional westbound through lane.

• US 301 at 51st Avenue – Add one additional westbound through lane.

