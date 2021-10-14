Advertise With Us
Family of Miya Marcano celebrate her life at funeral, start foundation in her name

(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WPLG) -The funeral for 19-year-old Miya Marcano was held in Broward County Thursday.

Investigators believe the Orlando college student was killed by a maintenance man at her apartment complex. Armando Caballero, 27, romantically pursued Marcano but she wasn’t interested. Her parents confronted him when she went missing. He later killed himself.

But Thursday was a celebration of her life and her vibrancy.

Marcano’s family and a pastor emphasized the importance of respecting a woman saying no.

The family has established the Miya Marcano Foundation to help families of missing people and to help protect college students and the vulnerable.

For more information about the foundation, and to donate to the Miya Marcano Memorial Fund, visit miyamarcanofdn.com.

