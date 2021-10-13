Warm and dry on the Suncoast today with a front approaching by the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A sprawling area of high pressure to our north and a mid-to-upper level low spinning between Cuba and the Bahamas. This combination of features will, once again, bring a northeast to east wind through the entire collum of the atmosphere over Florida.

This will result in another warm and mostly dry day. Slowly moisture is being transported from the Atlantic to our Gulf coast by this wind. The moisture is sufficient to produce isolated showers during the maximum heating of the day, between 3 and 7pm. These few showers will drift from inland locations toward the coast as the storms dissipate.

A cold front will approach this weekend and stall over central Florida and dissipate. The main impact of this next cold front will be to slightly increase our rain chances and perhaps allow some drier and marginally cooler air to filter in. Rain chances will increase to perhaps 30% on Monday and dewpoints will begin to fall. Air temperatures will drop only a few degrees.

The tropics remain well behaved, with only one area being monitored and given only slight chances for development. Should this system beat the odds and develop it will move away from Florida.

