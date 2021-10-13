Advertise With Us
Utility crews respond to second sewage spill at golf course

Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled out after a contractor struck a force main.

Utility crews responded to a call at the Rolling Green Golf Course on N. Tuttle Ave. An ARV on a 10-inch force main had been broken off by a contractor during site work.

Crews were able to install a new ARV and return the force main back to service. Approximately 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a grassy area on site and approximately 1,000 gallons were recovered. The sewage did not leak into nearby surface waters.

This is the second incident at the golf course in as many days. Staff has reached out to the engineer of record and the contractor for this project to find a way reduce the likelihood of this happening in the future. The county says they will file a claim to seek reimbursement of costs.

