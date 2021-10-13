Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Correctional Facility inmate dies at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital
File photo of Sarasota Memorial Hospital(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County Correctional Facility inmate has died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

William Arthur Byron, 75, had been in the custody of the Sarasota County Correctional Facility since April of this year on charges from the North Port Police Department.

During his stay, officials said Byron experienced a lot of medical issues and had been taken to the hospital several times for medical and end-of-life care. He was allegedly housed in the medical wing of the facility for the majority of his time there.

On Tuesday evening, officials said Byron was bonded at 7 p.m. Prior to his physical release, he was taken to the hospital again.

Based on medical history and a preliminary investigation, detectives said they believe Byron died from terminal medical issues. However, officials said the cause of death will come from the medical examiner’s office.

