North Port neighbors react to autopsy results of Gabby Petito

By Rick Adams
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Autopsy results for Gabby Petito were released on Tuesday and North Port neighbors reacted in similar ways.

“My heart just sunk into my stomach, very upsetting, this needs to be over,” said Sandra Vaughn, a North Port resident.

The autopsy results showed that Petito was strangled. This coming weeks after her death was ruled a homicide.

“That’s very sad to hear. Why did he have to do that? Something had to trigger him,” said Juan Rodriguez, a neighbor.

This news comes as authorities continue their search for Petito’s former fiance, Brian Laundrie.

“It’s clarity now; this case is real frustrating because nothing is making any sense,” said Matt, a North Port resident. “It’s like a big circus. There are so many different factors.”

This case has been heartbreaking for this community of around 75,000 residents. People who live in North Port really feel for Gabby’s family, especially her parents.

“Gabby’s parents, I am so so sorry, my heart really breaks for you and I hope that you can find some kind of peace somewhere, somehow,” said Vaughn.

