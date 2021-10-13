North Port man in critical condition after stabbing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the face and back in his driveway Sunday evening, police say.

According to our coverage partners at the North Port Sun, Elexander Rashad Clarke, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Clarke and another man were fighting in a driveway around 5 p.m. Sunday, police reported. The address and the victim’s name were redacted from the report.

The victim was listed in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

Clarke was arrested on Tonkin Drive just after midnight Monday, after a search that involved a helicopter.

A witness told police she drove up to a home to see Clarke and the victim arguing in the driveway. The argument had been going on all weekend, she said.

She also described how the victim picked up Clarke and threw him down twice. Clarke got up and began stabbing the victim, police say, before driving away.

The witness tried to call 911, but the call didn’t go through. She wrapped the victim in a blanket and took him to the emergency room at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital facility in North Port. He was later airlifted to the hospital’s main trauma center in Sarasota.

Clarke later turned himself into police who were searching for him. He said he was arguing with the victim and the two ran at each other, a police report said.

Clarke told the detective he feared for his life. He also said “he messed up by stabbing” the other man and that he “messed up tonight.” He said he knew he was in trouble, which is why he ran and hid in some woods, the report shows.

He said he went back to his house “and went inside to have a drink.” When he heard the helicopter searching for him, “he decided to start walking until he met up with police.”

