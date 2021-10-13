Fisherman missing in Gulf off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing the search for a 69-year-old man who went overboard from a commercial fishing vessel Tuesday in waters 46 miles off the north Venice coast.

Four rescue vessels, including two cutters, as well as air crews from Clearwater have searched through the night, covering 100 square miles of the Gulf. Mariners with information can contact the Coast Guard VHF radio channel 16.

The Coast Guard has not released the name or the home port of the vessel involved.

#Breaking USCG Station Cortez, Air Station Clearwater, & cutters Diamondback & Shrike crews are searching for a 69 yr old man overboard from a fishing vessel 46 mil offshore Venice, FL. Crews have searched through the night. Mariners w/ info can contact CG on VHF radio ch 16. pic.twitter.com/kMBQkFGdlX — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 13, 2021

