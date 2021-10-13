Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Fisherman missing in Gulf off Venice coast

The USCG Cutter Diamondback is involved in a search for a missing fisherman.
The USCG Cutter Diamondback is involved in a search for a missing fisherman.(United States Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing the search for a 69-year-old man who went overboard from a commercial fishing vessel Tuesday in waters 46 miles off the north Venice coast.

Four rescue vessels, including two cutters, as well as air crews from Clearwater have searched through the night, covering 100 square miles of the Gulf. Mariners with information can contact the Coast Guard VHF radio channel 16.

The Coast Guard has not released the name or the home port of the vessel involved.

