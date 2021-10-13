Discovering the Suncoast - The Women Who Built the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most stories of the development of the Suncoast start with Bertha Honore Palmer. A real estate developer who paved a way for women today. This discoverer starts a century ago with a very cold winter in Chicago.

