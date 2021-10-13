Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - The Women Who Built the Suncoast

The Women Who Built the Suncoast October 13, 2021
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most stories of the development of the Suncoast start with Bertha Honore Palmer. A real estate developer who paved a way for women today. This discoverer starts a century ago with a very cold winter in Chicago.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

