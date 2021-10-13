Advertise With Us
DeSoto Square Mall officially being auctioned off

The future of Desoto Square Mall
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto Square Mall is officially being auctioned off after the mall owners declared bankruptcy last month.

The auction - listed on Crexi - started on Tuesday and will continue until Thursday. It is pitching to possible buyers that the property is poised to benefit from its easy accessibility and its surrounding demographic.

The property is around 569,000 square feet and the starting bid is at $1. Crexi claims the property is on a “heavily trafficked corridor” with almost 41,000 vehicles that drive by per day.

