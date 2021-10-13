1 arrested in fatal Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that killed a 31-year-old man.

Officers with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office have arrested Nicholas Anthony Koontz on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of of Timothy P. Andricks.

Nicholas Koontz (MCSO)

Deputies received a call at about 11:20 a.m., reporting a shooting at Seventh Avenue West and 50th Street Court West. They arrived to find a vehicle at the intersection and the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway.

Witness told detectives that the suspect drove up behind the victim at that intersection and abruptly stopped. Both men got out of their vehicles and the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim and then got back into his vehicle and drove away.

Koontz was located soon afterward a few blocks away.

Detectives say it’s not known at this time why Koontz shot Andricks at that location or if they were involved in an prior altercation.

