Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman charged after putting gun in kindergartener’s backpack, authorities say

Ariana Carroll
Ariana Carroll(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman has been arrested after a loaded gun was discovered in her child’s backpack at school, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child, while in his kindergarten class at Taylor Ranch School on May 4, discovered a case in his backpack containing a handgun. The child immediately told his teacher, who notified Sarasota School Police. Police confirmed the gun was loaded.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the child’s parent, Ariana Carroll, 26, of Venice, told Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies she had been cleaning out a storage unit and was transporting several firearms to her mother’s house. In removing items from her car, she told deputies she placed the gun in her child’s backpack in order to carry it into her house.

Carroll said she forgot to remove the gun from the backpack before the child went to school the next morning, the affidavit said.

Carroll was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOH-Sarasota provides update on red tide status
One man has died following a crash in Bradenton
76-year-old man killed in Bayshore Gardens crash
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
Teton County coroner holding press conference on Tuesday to announce autopsy results of Gabby Petito
Local passengers can just go home, but one woman from Kentucky has nowhere to go.
Southwest passenger stuck at SRQ airport for 24+ hours
WWSB Generic Stock 2
No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Manatee County

Latest News

According to DOH’s notice of violation, the county is facing 714 counts for requiring employees...
Department of Health to fine Leon Co. $3.57M for vaccine passport ban violations
News
Manatee County 911 Operators Expanding
A memorial bench with blue butterflies will be placed outside City Hall in North Port.
City of North Port reveals design for Gabby Petito memorial bench
Amy Hernandez
Clinic employee charged with theft