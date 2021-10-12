Woman charged after putting gun in kindergartener’s backpack, authorities say

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman has been arrested after a loaded gun was discovered in her child’s backpack at school, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child, while in his kindergarten class at Taylor Ranch School on May 4, discovered a case in his backpack containing a handgun. The child immediately told his teacher, who notified Sarasota School Police. Police confirmed the gun was loaded.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the child’s parent, Ariana Carroll, 26, of Venice, told Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies she had been cleaning out a storage unit and was transporting several firearms to her mother’s house. In removing items from her car, she told deputies she placed the gun in her child’s backpack in order to carry it into her house.

Carroll said she forgot to remove the gun from the backpack before the child went to school the next morning, the affidavit said.

Carroll was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

