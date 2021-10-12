Weak cold front gets close late Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Climatologically speaking the first significant cold front usually makes it down here after the 2nd week of October. It looks like it will be delayed a bit but it gets close late this weekend. The front is not all that strong so don’t expect a big change in temperature on Monday. We will see some lows in the upper 60′s to start the day on Tuesday. It will be noticeably drier Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

This front will bring a little better chance for some scattered showers late Sunday through Monday as the front becomes stationary over the top of us and then fades away by late Tuesday.

Until then we can expect to see more of the same type of weather we have been seeing with plenty of sunshine and only a very small chance for some passing showers late in the afternoon through the evening. The rain chance over the next several days will be only 20% for those late day showers.

Highs over the next few days will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a “feels like” temperature in the mid to upper 90s.

Sunny skies most of the day (WWSB)

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 5-10 knots and then switch around to the north later in the afternoon. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

In the tropics we are watching an area of disturbed weather just north of Haiti which only has a 10% chance for developing into the next storm.

