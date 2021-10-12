Sunshine for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure at the sprawling across our area we will continue to see beautiful weather throughout all of this work week. There is an upper level low off of S.E. Florida but should not have a big impact on us at all. Things will begin to change a bit over the weekend as a cold front approaches and moves through north Florida.

This front will bring a little more moisture into play on Saturday but only brings a very small chance for some showers. The humidity will be a little higher but not too terribly bad over the weekend. We may see a few more scattered storms on Sunday but again the rain chance is only at 30% right now at the time of this writing.

For Tuesday look for mostly sunny skies during most of the day with only a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. The rain chance on Tuesday is at 20%. The high at the beach will be 86 degrees and low 90′s well inland.

Look for more of the same on Wednesday and Thursday with only a few subtle differences not enough to notice. You may notice a slight increase in the humidity by Thursday and Friday but nothing too thick is to be expected.

We will see a 20% chance for a few showers late Friday but overall another nice day is expected. Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies along with a 20% chance for a passing shower.

Sunday look for partly cloudy skies and a high of 88 with a 30% chance for a few showers.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 5-10 knots on Tuesday with winds switching around to the north later in the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less and a light chop on the waters. This whole work week expect the boating conditions to remain fairly calm.

Two possible areas for development (wwsb)

In the tropics we are watching two disturbances one is located south of Haiti and the other to the SE of Puerto Rico. Both of these systems only have a very small chance (20%) of developing over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.