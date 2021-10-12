The Suncoast waits for a stronger cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The average date for the first blast of cooler air that would lower our temperatures below 60 degrees is in about seven days. However, currently, there is no really cooler air in sight for the Suncoast. We will however see a near miss this weekend as a cold front will stall over us.

For the next few days, we will have only small chances for isolated showers. The air remains too dry for widespread rainfall, but isolated showers are still possible.

Low-level moisture will slowly increase over the next few days as our east wind transports moisture from the Atlantic. By the weekend, a cold front will approach and as it stalls over us. This will add a “trigger” mechanism to the atmosphere to help ignite a few more showers on Sunday and Monday of next week.

So far the tropics are calm, with only a few areas that are being watched. The chance for any development is small and anything that might develop will move away from Florida.

