Reports: Teton County coroner holding press conference on Tuesday to announce autopsy results

WYOMING (WWSB) - According to our ABC affiliate in New York, WABC, the autopsy results of Gabby Petito are expected to be announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Teton County coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, is expected to hold that press conference at 2:30 p.m. EST to announce a ruling on the autopsy of Petito.

The 22-year-old was found at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19, after being reported missing on Sept. 11.

