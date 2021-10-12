Advertise With Us
Reports: Teton County coroner holding press conference on Tuesday to announce autopsy results

FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on Sept. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WYOMING (WWSB) - According to our ABC affiliate in New York, WABC, the autopsy results of Gabby Petito are expected to be announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Teton County coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, is expected to hold that press conference at 2:30 p.m. EST to announce a ruling on the autopsy of Petito.

The 22-year-old was found at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19, after being reported missing on Sept. 11.

For more details on the case of Gabby Petito, click here.

