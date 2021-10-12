Parking rate changes on St. Armands Circle

ST. ARMANDS, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the new parking rate changes have already occurred on St. Armands on Monday, the other changes will take place in another week.

“We were seeing people were paying the wrong rates, in the wrong zones and getting tickets,” said Rachel Burns, Executive Director of St. Armands Circle Association.

Parking in the different zones of St. Armands had different rates. In one zone it would cost $1.50 an hour and another zone it was a one dollar an hour. Now it will be $1.50 an hour in all the zones.

The parking garage is now free for the first two hours, $3 for the third hour and one dollar an hour after that.

The Fillmore lot will be adjusted from 75 cents an hour to one dollar an hour.

“We’re making improvement in the parking system in St. Armands by creating more continuity between the downtown and the St. Armands system,” said Mark Lyons, General Manager of the Parking Management Division for the city of Sarasota. “We think it’s going to make it a lot easier for the tourists as well as our locals to understand the system, find spaces. They want to get in, they want to get out and we’re going to help them do that.”

These new parking rates will be in effect Monday through Saturday from 10am-8pm. It’s expected to generate an additional $400,000 for the city of Sarasota, which helps pay for the parking garage.

“I don’t have a problem with that either, I think it’s good to know what the rates are everywhere that you park,” said Katie Price, a Sarasota resident. “And if you keep it all the same, it will ease some confusion people might have.”

There are also 150 free spaces available for anyone who doesn’t mind walking a little further to the shops and restaurants.

