Palmetto Police Department searching for 17-year-old girl

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl.

Jasmine Rivera was last seen leaving Palmetto High School on Oct. 6 with her sister. Investigators have confirmed that Jasmine was dropped off later at the Bradenton Riverfront Skate Park.

Family and friends have said they have not been in contact with her since the afternoon of Oct. 6.

Jasmine is described as five feet tall and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black, shoulder-length, straight hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 and dial 4 for dispatch. You can also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS or at manateecrimestoppers.com.

Anyone providing information may remain anonymous and can be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.