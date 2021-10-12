Mental Health and LGBTQ+ officials speak on National Coming Out Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National Coming Out Day is a day where the plight of members of the LGBTQ+ community is celebrated. The day was created in 1988 to commemorate the 1987 March on Washington, and over three decades later on the 33rd anniversary, the day has turned into an annual celebration to acknowledge LGBTQ people and to raise awareness for for equality.

“I am looking forward to working with them and seeing what we can do for the community in the future,” said ALSO Youth Outreach Coordinator Christine Grossman.

National Coming Out Day is a reminder of Grossman that her own story is important, which not a very welcoming moment.

“It was not a very accepted or embraced moment,” said Grossman.

Grossman said she was outed when she was only in high school and that experience led her on the journey to finding herself, and after that set out to make a difference.

“I want to work within the community to empower to enable those youth who don’t feel comfortable within themselves,” said Grossman.

A power that can also affect mental health, as licensed mental health counselor Dr. Laura Cunningham said days like this can liberate others, and not being yourself can be detrimental.

“The idea of living with a mask, meaning pretending to be something you are not all day and especially pretending to be something you’re not to people who are very close to you is very alienating and isolating,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said over the years there have been more advancements for those who might be struggling with their mental health in the LGBTQ community, which those same sentiments are echoed by ALSO Youth Executive Director Mickey Stone.

‘When I was coming out or back in the day, there was no mental health support for LGBTQ+ issues,” said Stone.

As for Grossman, even though things are different than back then, She said she is grateful for a position that allows for her to make a change and work within the community.

“I am very grateful for this position in the community as well and the opportunity the educate individuals on inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.