Man shot to death in Bradenton, authorities say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was shot to death in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon and a suspect is in custody, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call at about 11:20 a.m., reporting a shooting at Seventh Avenue West and 50th Street Court West. Deputies arrived to find a vehicle at the intersection and the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the roadway.

Witness told detectives that a suspect drove up behind the victim at that intersection and abruptly stopped. Both men got out of their vehicles and the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim and then got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The suspect was located soon afterward a few blocks away. He is in custody and charges are pending, deputies said.

It is not known what altercation occurred prior to the incident. It is also unknown at this time if the victim and suspect knew each other. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.