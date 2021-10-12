Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man shot to death in Bradenton, authorities say

Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Manatee County Tuesday.
Deputies are investigating a shooting death in Manatee County Tuesday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was shot to death in a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternoon and a suspect is in custody, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call at about 11:20 a.m., reporting a shooting at Seventh Avenue West and 50th Street Court West. Deputies arrived to find a vehicle at the intersection and the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the roadway.

Witness told detectives that a suspect drove up behind the victim at that intersection and abruptly stopped. Both men got out of their vehicles and the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim and then got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The suspect was located soon afterward a few blocks away. He is in custody and charges are pending, deputies said.

It is not known what altercation occurred prior to the incident. It is also unknown at this time if the victim and suspect knew each other. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOH-Sarasota provides update on red tide status
One man has died following a crash in Bradenton
76-year-old man killed in Bayshore Gardens crash
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
Teton County coroner holding press conference on Tuesday to announce autopsy results of Gabby Petito
Local passengers can just go home, but one woman from Kentucky has nowhere to go.
Southwest passenger stuck at SRQ airport for 24+ hours
WWSB Generic Stock 2
No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Manatee County

Latest News

Dr. Brent Blue, the coroner of Ten County, Wyoming, talks to reporters Tuesday vis Zoom.
Gabby Petito was strangled, Wyoming coroner says
According to DOH’s notice of violation, the county is facing 714 counts for requiring employees...
Department of Health to fine Leon Co. $3.57M for vaccine passport ban violations
Sarasota PD National Night Out
Sarasota Police Department to host National Night Out tonight
Ariana Carroll
Woman charged after putting gun in kindergartener’s backpack, authorities say