Laundrie family attorney releases statement after Gabby Petito’s cause of death revealed

It's been four weeks since Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, disappeared.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the Laundrie family has released a statement following the press conference by the Teton County coroner’s office.

Dr. Brent Blue, Teton County Coroner says that Gabby Petito’s death is considered a homicide by strangulation. Gabby went missing last month on a cross country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who is the only person of interest in her death.

A federal warrant has been issued for Laundrie, but he is only wanted for fraud related to unauthorized use of a debit card. Brian has not been seen in nearly a month. His parents told investigators he went for a hike at Carlton Reserve, which remains closed to the public.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino released the following statement to the media, “Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy.  While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise.  At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the fraud charge pending against him.”

