Early voting in Venice city election to begin Oct. 25

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting for the Nov. 2 election in the City of Venice will begin Monday, Oct. 25, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner announced.

Early voting will continue through Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

In this election, Jim Boldtfour, Jennifer Lewis, Chris Simmons and Ronald Courtney are running for City Council Seat 4 to replace outgoing councilman Rich Cautero; The Seat 3 race features incumbent Helen Moore against challenger Sandy Sibley.

Voters residing within the Venice city limits will be able to cast their ballots at the supervisor of elections office in the R.L. Anderson Administration Building, Room 114, 4000 Tamiami Trail South.

Florida Law requires voters to present current and valid photo and signature identification upon check-in at an early voting site or election day polling location, prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include:

Florida driver license

Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to s.790.06 F.S.

Employee ID issued by any branch, department, or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality

If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide a second ID that contains your signature. A voter who appears at a polling location without current and valid photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

Anyone with questions can contact the supervisor of elections office at 941-861-3760 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

