Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman releases statement after Petito cause of death released

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the revelation that Gabrielle Petito was strangled and her cause of death ruled as a homicide, Duane Chapman issued a statement.

Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been independently searching for Brian Laundrie who is the only person of interest in the case. Petito’s body was found last month after she was reported missing. She had been on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

A press conference with the Teton County Coroner revealed that Gabby was strangled. Brian has not been seen in nearly four weeks. A federal arrest warrant has been issued on bank fraud charges.

Dog has been actively tweeting about his search for Brian. Even knocking on the door of the Laundrie family home.

The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/j6AozoP6UL — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) October 3, 2021

“The coroner’s statement has established a timeline that looks worse for Brian Laundrie. His continued evasion of law enforcement makes him look guilty. His best decision now would be to turn himself in,” Chapman wrote. “I can’t fathom how Brian’s parents can live with themselves after how they’ve stonewalled the Petito family. They need to be doing more to signal Brian to stop running.”

