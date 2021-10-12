Advertise With Us
Clinic employee charged with theft

Amy Hernandez
Amy Hernandez(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An employee of a Sarasota health care clinic has been arrested after being accused of stealing funds, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The owner of Dees Integrated Health provided deputies with a ledger she claimed was falsified, along with four canceled checks written to one of her employees, Amy Hernandez, 53, of North Port.

When questioned on Oct. 11, deputies say Hernandez admitted to falsifying the ledger and writing three checks to herself.

Based on evidence and Hernandez’s statements, Hernandez was arrested and charged with three counts of scheming to defraud.

