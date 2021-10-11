Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Take a balloon to space for $50K

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Now’s your chance to see the world’s greatest treasures from the edge of space.

Stratospheric ballooning company World View has opened reservations for its five-day adventures.

Eight passengers and two crew members will soar 100,000 feet for 6-12 hours at a time, but it costs $50,000 per seat.

The first commercial flights will fly above the Grand Canyon. They are scheduled to begin in early 2024.

Future locations include the Great Barrier Reef, the Serengeti, the Aurora Borealis, Amazonia, the Giza Pyramids and the Great Wall of China.

