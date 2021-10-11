Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sunny skies and low rain chances for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will build across Florida for the next few days and keep our rain chances low.

The position of the center of the high just to our north will direct light winds out of the northeast bringing in some slightly drier air for several mornings.

It will not last, as the winds eventually draw in moisture from the Atlantic. Still, with building high pressure, our rain chances will be held to only 20% for the workweek. The most noticeable change from day to day this week will be the evolution of higher humidity by midweek and warmer temperatures by Wednesday.

The tropics look good for us right now with only two areas of concern in the open waters of the Atlantic. Both of these areas should stay clear of the Suncoast.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite hundreds of dead fish washed ashore, beachgoers still went out to Siesta Key Beach to...
Red tide flares up in all Sarasota County beaches
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
‘End the Silence’ : Plane carries new banner as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain

Latest News

Live cam from Bradenton beach.
Weekend weather pattern continues into the new week
Live cam from Bradenton beach.
A quiet end to the weekend
graphic
Sunglasses and sunscreen Sunday!
Futurecast
Futurecast