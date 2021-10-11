Sunny skies and low rain chances for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will build across Florida for the next few days and keep our rain chances low.

The position of the center of the high just to our north will direct light winds out of the northeast bringing in some slightly drier air for several mornings.

It will not last, as the winds eventually draw in moisture from the Atlantic. Still, with building high pressure, our rain chances will be held to only 20% for the workweek. The most noticeable change from day to day this week will be the evolution of higher humidity by midweek and warmer temperatures by Wednesday.

The tropics look good for us right now with only two areas of concern in the open waters of the Atlantic. Both of these areas should stay clear of the Suncoast.

