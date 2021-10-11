Southwest passenger stuck at SRQ airport for 24+ hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Some travelers passing through Sarasota Bradenton International Airport haven’t been spared from the storm of Southwest cancellations all over the country.

This Sunday, seven flights were cancelled. That includes arrivals and departures.

Local passengers can just go home, but one woman from Kentucky has nowhere to go.

For more than 24 hours, Lisa Willien has been stuck in the SRQ terminal.

All she has is her luggage and a few dollars in her account.

“I just want to get home,” Willien said. “I just want to get home to my dogs.”

Her flight to Kentucky has been cancelled since 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Since then, she’s been right here.

The refund money isn’t back in her account yet, so she can’t even leave to stay in a hotel.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go,” she said. “I don’t know anybody down here. I was pretty much thinking now I have to live in the airport indefinitely. Where am I going to go? There’s no place to go.”

Thankfully, the nightmare is nearly over.

Willien has a flight booked with American Airlines that’s set to take off Monday night.

Airport management said if you have a flight scheduled with Southwest, keep checking your flight status to make sure the cancellations aren’t affecting you too.

If your flight does get cancelled, American and Delta Airlines will book you with Southwest points.

