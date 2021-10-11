Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Southwest passenger stuck at SRQ airport for 24+ hours

Local passengers can just go home, but one woman from Kentucky has nowhere to go.
Local passengers can just go home, but one woman from Kentucky has nowhere to go.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Some travelers passing through Sarasota Bradenton International Airport haven’t been spared from the storm of Southwest cancellations all over the country.

This Sunday, seven flights were cancelled. That includes arrivals and departures.

Local passengers can just go home, but one woman from Kentucky has nowhere to go.

For more than 24 hours, Lisa Willien has been stuck in the SRQ terminal.

All she has is her luggage and a few dollars in her account.

“I just want to get home,” Willien said. “I just want to get home to my dogs.”

Her flight to Kentucky has been cancelled since 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Since then, she’s been right here.

The refund money isn’t back in her account yet, so she can’t even leave to stay in a hotel.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go,” she said. “I don’t know anybody down here. I was pretty much thinking now I have to live in the airport indefinitely. Where am I going to go? There’s no place to go.”

Thankfully, the nightmare is nearly over.

Willien has a flight booked with American Airlines that’s set to take off Monday night.

Airport management said if you have a flight scheduled with Southwest, keep checking your flight status to make sure the cancellations aren’t affecting you too.

If your flight does get cancelled, American and Delta Airlines will book you with Southwest points.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite hundreds of dead fish washed ashore, beachgoers still went out to Siesta Key Beach to...
Red tide flares up in all Sarasota County beaches
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
‘End the Silence’ : Plane carries new banner as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
Residents pushing for safer roads in Newtown following deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Newtown residents want changes to intersection where deadly accident involving pedestrian happened

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 2
No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Manatee County
Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer test screening available at Sarasota Goodwill
Justin Matthews hold an injured eagle in Sarasota.
Injured eagle rescued in Sarasota County
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters