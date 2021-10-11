Advertise With Us
Sarasota to mark White Awareness Cane Day on Friday

A demonstration was part of White Cane Awareness Day in 2020.
A demonstration was part of White Cane Awareness Day in 2020.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will mark White Cane Awareness Day Oct. 15 to raise awareness for those who are visually impaired and carry a white cane.

This event takes place in the middle of National Pedestrian Safety Month, a month that raises awareness and promotes education to help keep pedestrians, our most vulnerable road users, safe. White Cane Day, established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, emphasizes and acknowledges the achievements of the blind and visually impaired.

The Sarasota Police Department is partnering with Alert Today Florida, Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center, and the National Coalition for Safer Roads to educate the community on the importance of avoiding distracted driving to protect the most vulnerable people on our roadways: bicyclists and pedestrians.

