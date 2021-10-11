Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Prostate cancer test screening available at Sarasota Goodwill

Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer
Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer(AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local nonprofit is sponsoring free screenings for prostate cancer every month, starting this Saturday in Newtown.

The Sarasota Prostate Initiative will offer free PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood tests the third Saturday of every month at Goodwill’s Selby/Newtown location at 1781 Dr. Martin Luther King Way.

The tests will take place outdoors in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning Oct. 16.

The Initiative says the test is convenient and easy, taking less than five minutes, including the blood draw.

The mission of the Sarasota Prostate Initiative is to increase awareness of diagnostic and treatment options available to men with prostate disease, and to guide and support them through their cancer journey.

While these events are being held outdoors, organizers are recommending that – as per CDC guidelines – community members wear masks when social distancing cannot be practiced.

Future dates are: Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 19. For more about the Sarasota Prostate Initiative, visit prostatesarasota.org.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite hundreds of dead fish washed ashore, beachgoers still went out to Siesta Key Beach to...
Red tide flares up in all Sarasota County beaches
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
‘End the Silence’ : Plane carries new banner as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
Residents pushing for safer roads in Newtown following deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Newtown residents want changes to intersection where deadly accident involving pedestrian happened

Latest News

Justin Matthews hold an injured eagle in Sarasota.
Injured eagle rescued in Sarasota County
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Blue Origin delays William Shatner’s space flight