Prostate cancer test screening available at Sarasota Goodwill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local nonprofit is sponsoring free screenings for prostate cancer every month, starting this Saturday in Newtown.

The Sarasota Prostate Initiative will offer free PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood tests the third Saturday of every month at Goodwill’s Selby/Newtown location at 1781 Dr. Martin Luther King Way.

The tests will take place outdoors in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning Oct. 16.

The Initiative says the test is convenient and easy, taking less than five minutes, including the blood draw.

The mission of the Sarasota Prostate Initiative is to increase awareness of diagnostic and treatment options available to men with prostate disease, and to guide and support them through their cancer journey.

While these events are being held outdoors, organizers are recommending that – as per CDC guidelines – community members wear masks when social distancing cannot be practiced.

Future dates are: Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 19. For more about the Sarasota Prostate Initiative, visit prostatesarasota.org.

