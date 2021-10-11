Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Manatee County

WWSB Generic Stock 2
WWSB Generic Stock 2(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - No serious injuries were reported following a bus crash Monday morning in Manatee County, officials with Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

The school bus was traveling west in the Royal Palm Terrace Apartments on 26th Street East in Bradenton. A sedan was traveling easterly when they passed each other, the sedan crashed into the side of the bus.

The Manatee County School Bus had thirteen children on board. At this time, there are no reported serious injuries of anyone involved in this crash.

Officials have not said if a citation was issued.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite hundreds of dead fish washed ashore, beachgoers still went out to Siesta Key Beach to...
Red tide flares up in all Sarasota County beaches
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
‘End the Silence’ : Plane carries new banner as Brian Laundrie’s location remains unknown
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’
Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
Residents pushing for safer roads in Newtown following deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Newtown residents want changes to intersection where deadly accident involving pedestrian happened

Latest News

Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer test screening available at Sarasota Goodwill
Justin Matthews hold an injured eagle in Sarasota.
Injured eagle rescued in Sarasota County
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters
Ali Gilmore was four months pregnant when she vanished from her Tallahassee home off Loraine...
Unsolved Florida: The Ali Gilmore Case 15 years later