No serious injuries reported after school bus crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - No serious injuries were reported following a bus crash Monday morning in Manatee County, officials with Florida Highway Patrol confirmed.

The school bus was traveling west in the Royal Palm Terrace Apartments on 26th Street East in Bradenton. A sedan was traveling easterly when they passed each other, the sedan crashed into the side of the bus.

The Manatee County School Bus had thirteen children on board. At this time, there are no reported serious injuries of anyone involved in this crash.

Officials have not said if a citation was issued.

