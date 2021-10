SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local wildlife rescuer Justin Matthews took custody of an injured eagle rescued from a roadway by an off-duty Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy last week.

He reports the eagle, after getting X-rays, will be able to make a full recovery and be released back into the wild after a stint in rehab.

Motorists stop for an injured eagle Thursday in Sarasota County. The bird is in rehab and is expected to make a full recovery. (Provided)

