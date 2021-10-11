Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Gabrielle Petito’s mother visited Florida over the weekend and tweeted a picture of the sky thanking everyone for supporting her as she mourns the loss her daughter.

Gabrielle Petito went missing after a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She had been living with him in North Port. Her remains were found last month and Brian is on the run from a federal warrant for bank fraud.

Residents set up a large memorial outside North Port City Hall and the city has taken down the items to give to the family.

The family has started a foundation in Gabby’s name to help with missing individuals. You can make a donation here.

