Gabby Petito’s mother visits Florida, thanks supporters

Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port
Memorial for Gabby Petito in North Port(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Gabrielle Petito’s mother visited Florida over the weekend and tweeted a picture of the sky thanking everyone for supporting her as she mourns the loss her daughter.

Gabrielle Petito went missing after a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She had been living with him in North Port. Her remains were found last month and Brian is on the run from a federal warrant for bank fraud.

Residents set up a large memorial outside North Port City Hall and the city has taken down the items to give to the family.

The family has started a foundation in Gabby’s name to help with missing individuals. You can make a donation here.

