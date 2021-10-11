Advertise With Us
9-year-old Sarasota boy wins a Tesla from YouTube personality MrBeast

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -9-year-old Alexander Hedges recently won a custom wrapped tesla from YouTube personality MrBeast.

“he said alexander hedge you are the winner of a brand new Tesla,” said alexander’s father Thomas Hedges. “We were completely astonished and in disbelief.’

The process all started when hedges were watching a youtube video back in June when he asked his father to purchase a MrBeast t-shirt as part of a special to be listed as an executive producer on the next video, and after seeing his name on the video, the hedges family did not even watch the video until the end, hiding a surprise until one of alexander’s friends broke the news.

“we’re at culvers with some friends and one of alexanders friends said I saw that video and you guys won a car,” said Thomas Hedges.

A car for 9-year-old hedges who can’t even drive yet, says looking at it brings him joy.

“Whenever I see the car I just smile,” said alexander hedges. “the coolest thing is how everything is electric because I don’t even know how they make them.”

