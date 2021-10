BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 76-year-old man has been killed in a crash on Bayshore Gardens near US 41.

The roadway is back open but had been closed for hours earlier Monday afternoon. The man killed was a Palmetto resident, Florida Highway Patrol officials confirm.

Two cars were involved and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

