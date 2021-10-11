Advertise With Us
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Manatee County on Oct. 6

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Manatee County on Oct. 6, 2021.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened at SR-62 and U.S. 301 around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.

A motorcycle driven by a 72-year-old Ellenton man was traveling east on SR-62 and failed to slow for another motorcycle, driven by a 58-year-old man, that was in front of him.

The 72-year-old collided with the 58-year-old and fell off his motorcycle. The 72-year-old was taken to Blake Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Oct. 7. The 58-year-old was uninjured.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

