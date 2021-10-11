1 dead after crash in Manatee County on Sept. 27

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials have announced that one person has died after a crash in Manatee County on Sept. 27, 2021.

The crash happened at Cortez Road and 63rd Street West around 4 p.m. on Sept. 27.

According to officials, a vehicle driven by a 77-year-old female was stopped in a driveway at 6305 Cortez Road for a stop sign.

A second vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old man, was traveling on Cortez Road in the left lane. The 77-year-old Holmes Beach woman made a left turn in front of the 20-year-old’s vehicle, according to officials. This made the man’s vehicle hit the woman’s vehicle.

The 77-year-old’s vehicle came to rest in a parking lot located to the south. She was taken to Blake Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Oct. 10, 2021. The 20-year-old driver was uninjured.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

