Weekend weather pattern continues into the new week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The weekend shaped up well for the Suncoast with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures and that pattern will continue as we head into the new week.

Overnight, we will see a few clouds passing through as temperatures steadily fall back to the lower 70′s by daybreak on Monday. Monday, the sunshine will hang around along with the warmth and humid air, expect highs to be similar to the weekend in the upper 80′s.

Rain chances stay fairly low through much of the week, around 20%. The only exception would be Wednesday afternoon and evening where we could see isolated to scattered thundershowers. The chance right now is around 30-40%. Otherwise, the rest of the week and into next weekend look fairly quiet.

