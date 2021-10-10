Sunglasses and sunscreen Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s cold front brought a few morning showers, with SRQ just a trace of rain, Bradenton 0.03″, Lakewood Ranch 0.04″ and North Port 0.19″. And a steady Northwest wind took dew points back down to 60s. The low dew points continue with a comfortable day and evening Sunday. Red tide levels are up along many of our Suncoast beaches, with moderate to intense respiratory irritation reported, especially along our southern beaches.

Last year at this time there were already two storms in the tropics, Tropical Storm Gamma and Category 4 Hurricane Delta. October 2020 saw a total of four storms. This year, nothing so far. It’s still officially hurricane season (through November 30th) but we have no storms right now. We’re tracking just one area of storms in the Atlantic that has a 50% chance of developing in the next 5 days. The Gulf of Mexico is quiet for now, so enjoy the break!

