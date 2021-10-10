Jax Kar Wash fundraiser scrubs away medical bills

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -

A car wash in Bradenton is doing what it can to scrub away medical bills for the people in our community who need it most.

All week, customers at the Jax Kar Wash have been able to donate toward We Care Manatee, a nonprofit that’s trying to lift up people who are vulnerable to illnesses and injuries.

The nonprofit works to help uninsured people in Manatee County get access to medical care. Everyone the nonprofit serves is far below the federal poverty line.

One employee said fundraisers for local nonprofits like this one tend to garner more support from customers.

“It’s a nice feeling knowing they like to donate considering that it’s a local thing,” Jax Car Wash Service Adviser Cameron Weyher said. “It’s for their community. So, it makes me feel good, it makes them feel good and it’s helping everyone out.”

The goal is to raise $5,000.

The staff didn’t have any estimate on how much is in the pot now when ABC7 spoke with them, but they did say the company will also chip in a significant chunk of its own money.

Kar Jax management mentioned the wash also hosts a variety of other fundraisers throughout the year.

