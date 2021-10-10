Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
‘Grand Fondo Sarasota’ event raises money for those affected by cancer

Team Tony
Team Tony(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday morning, the Team Tony Cancer Foundation held its yearly Grand Fondo Sarasota event to honor those affected by cancer.

The Grand Fondo, which is a bike race, started in the morning at Nathan Benderson Park.

The event was a fundraiser for the Team Tony Foundation, which offers free Peer-to-Peer support and resources to cancer fighters, survivors, and caregivers. The bike race also helped connect those who are all going through the same fight.

“It’s actually a little emotional...we put our mission into the ride this year,” said Tony McEachern, Team Tony founder and brain cancer survivor.

Before the event began, many caregivers and survivors met with Tony to express how his organization touched their lives.

“It was a really cool surprise they started off with. A caregiver coming up and saying her husband is over the fight and we were instrumental in helping them do that.”

