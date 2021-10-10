Advertise With Us
Dry weather settles in

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A cold front cleared the region throughout Saturday and although colder air won’t follow in behind it, a drier pattern will.

Moisture in the mid to upper levels is slowly decreasing and will stay dry as we round out the weekend and head into next week. This will make for great beach and pool weather; however, be sure to check local red tide conditions as levels have increased in most areas in Sarasota County.

Although the moisture aloft becomes less abundant, the air at the surface will still be a bit humid. Dewpoint temperatures will stay near the mid 60′s to lower 70′s. Night time hours will feel much more pleasant as cooler air settles in a night. Night time lows could dip into the upper 60′s inland and the lower 70′s for the coast.

Expect warm temperatures and humid conditions through the week. Rain chances through the week remain at 20% or less each day.

