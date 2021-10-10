Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red tide is caused by high concentrations of aquatic microorganisms, such as protozoans and...
Red tide detected at all Sarasota County beaches
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Sarasota PD: ' No. Brian Laundrie is NOT in our custody.’
Frank Dietrich
Venice man charged with felony littering
Despite hundreds of dead fish washed ashore, beachgoers still went out to Siesta Key Beach to...
Red tide flares up in all Sarasota County beaches
Residents pushing for safer roads in Newtown following deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
Newtown residents want changes to intersection where deadly accident involving pedestrian happened

Latest News

FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
This booking photo shows Matthew Mire.
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several La. parishes taken into custody
graphic
Sunglasses and sunscreen Sunday!