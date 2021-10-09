Red tide flares up in all Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Red tide is back.

All sixteen beaches in Sarasota County are getting hit with a wave of that toxic algae.

Just about everywhere you look at Siesta Key Beach, there’s dead wish washed up in the surf. The red tide is also bringing a stench to the beach you can really start to notice when the winds pick up.

Despite the poor conditions, plenty of people are still out enjoying their weekend at Siesta.

One gentlemen said walking on the beach, not swimming, can still be pleasant enough except for when you get a whiff of the red tide.

“I’ll tell you, it really hits you right here,” Rick Epperson said, pointing to his chest. “It gives you a nasty feeling in there. It stinks. It’s kind of like walking in a sewer, being honest.”

However, there were some others who are choosing to park their chairs further away from the water. They said retreating from the water a bit makes it much easier to enjoy the sunshine.

If you still want to head out to the beaches this weekend, all hope isn’t lost. The beaches over in Manatee County aren’t quite as bad right now.

